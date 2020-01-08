Mid and Linda Broaddus of East Wenatchee celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary during a private thanksgiving day dinner with family.
Linda Hall and Mid Broaddus were married Nov. 28, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wenatchee.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a son, Brent Broaddus of Entiat; a daughter, Traci Hawk of Ferndale; and Jami Steele of Wenatchee.
They have six grandchildren.
He worked at the Douglas County PUD for 35 years as a supervisor.
She worked as a preschool teacher out of her home for 23 years.
—Cala Flamond, World staff