Lloyd and Laurie of Burbank recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Laurie Fritze and Lloyd Burbank were married August 9, 1969 in Seattle.
The couple moved with the army Savannah, Ga.; Hawaii; Fort Lewis, Tacoma; and finally settled in East Wenatchee.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Chris Housden of East Wenatchee; a son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jamie Burbank of Moxee; and the late Robbie Burbank.
They have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He retired from D&L RV in 2009 after 33 years of service.
She retired from the Eastmont School District in 2014 as a para educator after working for 15 years.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff