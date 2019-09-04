Royal and Darla Fechner of East Wenatchee recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Darla McGrew and Royal Fechner were married August 28, 1959 at the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee, New Mexico and now reside in East Wenatchee.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Ashley Fechner of Wenatchee and a daughter and son-in-law, Barbie and Jerry Tomlinson of East Wenatchee.
They have 1 grandchild.
He retired from Alcoa.
She retired as a proof operator from Cashmere Valley Bank.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff