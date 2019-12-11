Larry and Mary Freeburg of Malaga recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
Mary McFann and Larry Freeburg were married Nov. 21, 1969, at the East Wenatchee Church of Christ.
The couple have lived in Malaga during their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Freeburg, and a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Curt Port.
They have five grandchildren.
He worked for Alcoa for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
She is a homemaker.
— Cala Flamond, World staff