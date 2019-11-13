Robert and Annabelle McFadden of Wenatchee recently celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.
Annabelle Handy and Robert McFadden were married on Nov. 13, 1942, in Seattle.
The couple lived in Seattle for the first 28 years of marriage before moving to central Washington.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Sidney Starr of Kirkland; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and George Spear of Wenatchee; and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Dana McFadden of Chelan.
They have seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He worked as an orchardist, retiring in 2009.
She is a housewife.