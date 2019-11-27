65th -- Mulloy

Henry “Bud” and Norma Jean Mulloy of Okanogan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary during a private family dinner on Nov. 23 in Conconully.
Norma Jean Berney and Henry “Bud” Mulloy were married Nov. 27 1954 in Omak.
The couple have lived in Omak and Brewster for the duration of their marriage. They retired near Conconully.
They are the parents of a daughter, Leslie Martin of Spokane; a daughter, Jody Lane of Yakima; and a son, Pat Mulloy of Cheney
They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a Cattle Rancher north of Brewster Flats.
She was a Homemaker.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff