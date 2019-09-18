Clyde and Colleen Pock of Okanogan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their home in Okanagan in August.
Colleen Griffiths and Clyde Pock were married Aug. 21, 1949, at the Omak Presbyterian Church.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Petersen of Portland; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Debbie Pock of Anchorage, Alaska; and a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jill Pock of Big Lake, Alaska.
They have eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren
Clyde and Coleen both graduated from Omak High School and Whitworth College. They began teaching in Newport in 1951.
Clyde spent two years in the U.S. Army, where he taught at the Rossford Ordnance Depot at Toledo Ohio. In 1954, they both returned to the Okanogan to teach.
Clyde taught high school math and was high school principal for 15 years. He has been a sports official for 65 years in the valley.
Colleen taught elementary school in both Okanogan and Omak until they both retired in 1980.
Both were substitute teachers until age 80 and are active in the community.
— Cala Flamond, World staff