Bill and Diane Wells of Leavenworth recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Diane Walker and Bill Wells were married Aug. 10, 1953, in Seattle.
The couple have lived in Alaska, Yakima, Cashmere and Leavenworth during their marriage.
They are the parents of a son, Steve Wells of Cashmere, and a daughter, Shelley Winterer of Seattle.
They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was a pilot and owner of Cascade Helicopters.
She owned Alpen Hansel European Gifts in Leavenworth.
They retired in 2006.
— Cala Flamond, World staff