LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

Around the holidays, the dating possibilities are endless.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Once Thanksgiving comes and goes, it may feel like a good time to temporarily disable your online dating profiles, delete dating apps from your phone and take a break from meeting new people altogether. After all, your calendar is likely filled with holiday parties, family get-togethers, holiday travel and more Hallmark movies than you’re willing to openly admit.

But I’m here to tell you that you might be missing an opportunity for romance if you sit December out.



(Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.) ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?