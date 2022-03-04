For many of us from a western Christian tradition, the Season of Lent often has a very "sacrificial" tone to it. We often hear, “So, what are you giving up for Lent?” or something similar. Nothing wrong with that. Sacrifice is a good thing. The world could use a whole lot more of it!
But in the Orthodox Christian tradition, as Lent began to develop in the early church as an intense spiritual preparation for the Great Feast of Pascha (Easter), it always carried with it more of a therapeutic, restorative tone, i.e. the church is a hospital, the place where we who are spiritually sick come to be healed!
According to traditional Christian teaching, the soul of man has certain powers or energies. There is the Intelligent (or Noetic) Power; The Appetitive Power; and the Incensive Power. They were created by the Lord to be oriented and directed toward Him.
The Intelligent Power was given so man could know God. Not academic knowledge. But living, direct, personal knowledge so that man could live in an intimate union and communion with his Master and Creator.
The Appetitive Power was given so that man’s first hunger, first thirst, would be for God himself, and not His Creation. As Psalm 63 says: “O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is.”
The Incensive Power was given for man’s fiery and zealous love of God; that his heart would burn foremost for service and love for Him. As Christ said, “I came to cast fire on the earth, and would that it were already kindled!" (Luke 12:49)
But when Adam and Eve used their natural powers in an unnatural way by turning away from God (i.e. sin) and all of creation became distorted and marred, so too did these powers of the soul become darkened. And man lost his way!
The Intelligent Power became “anthropocentric.” Men became self-absorbed in themselves, and worshiped themselves. Just look at our 21st century!
The Appetitive Power also lost its way. We feel it every time we walk into Costco and buy dozens of things we really don’t need, simply because we are dazzled and enticed by them. Instead of hunger for God, we hunger after His creation. Food. Lusts of all kinds. Sensual desire. Power. Control. The list is almost endless. And they never satisfy us!
The Incensive Power that was given by God to “love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength ... and thy neighbor as thyself” (Mark 12:30) becomes misdirected too! Now man hates. He is envious. He burns with jealousy, resentments and grudges. We war against each other. We divorce each other. We are divided and separated!
So, what does this have to do with Lent? Do you remember the story of the demoniac in Matthew 17 when the disciples could not drive out the demon, and they asked Jesus why, and He said, “This kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting”? All of us suffer from deep-seated passions (the passions are natural powers of the soul which have been corrupted by sin and by our withdrawal from God) and demonic influence. We suffer these things whether we believe it or not.
Lent then is a season of repentance that has at its heart the triad of spiritual medicines, fasting, almsgiving and prayer. It is these three ascetic disciplines in cooperation with the Grace of God, that slowly heals man. In the Orthodox Church, these three practices are taken very seriously. Over a period of 40 days, and then more intensely during Holy Week, there is a LOT of it!
During Lent, by God’s grace, prayer begins to heal the Intelligent Power, fasting begins to heal the Appetitive Power, and almsgiving (giving both money and mercy) begins to heal the Incensive Power. And man becomes slowly restored to his original image and even beyond!
Note: Orthodox Christians use the older Julian Calendar. Their Lent begins March 7, with Easter (Pascha) on April 24.
Rev. Michael Shanbour is pastor of the Three Hierarchs Orthodox Church in Wenatchee.