First supper

A homemade casserole of chicken tetrazzini, mandarin orange salad, freshly baked biscuits and raspberry jam, like what's pictured, were the first supper in the Asimakoupoulos' new home in the western suburbs of Chicago on Oct. 31, 1994.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

Oct. 31, 1994. It’s a day our family will never forget.

It was a cold, windy and rainy Halloween. Our young family of five had just arrived in the western suburbs of Chicago, having relocated from warm and sunny Concord, California. I had been called to be the new pastor of Naperville Evangelical Covenant Church. But given the extreme contrast in weather, I’d wondered if I’d misheard God’s call conveyed through the voice of the congregation.



