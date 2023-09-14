US-NEWS-RELATE-CLASSROOM-WEDDING-DP

Trevor Bazley, left, and Lexxa Kever take part in a rehearsal for their wedding in the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, room 300, in Denver on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The couple decided to get married in the classroom where they first met. 

DENVER — Lexxa Kever and Trevor Bazley did the impossible: They extracted romance from an accounting class.

The newlyweds met in 2013 during their first accounting class while working toward Master of Business Administration degrees at the University of Denver. Running late, Kever rushed to sit in the first empty chair she saw, unknowingly plopping down next to her future husband.



