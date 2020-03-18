The days are getting longer, and most of us are looking at snow-free lawns. Those pesky weeds still haven’t germinated, but you know it won’t be long. Now is the time to use an ounce of prevention.
Weeds are less likely to invade well-managed lawns. Proper irrigation, mowing and fertilizer practices will discourage many weeds from taking hold. Nevertheless, some weeds are inevitable.
Individual weed plants or small weedy patches can be controlled by hand pulling or digging. Remove the entire plant including the root, fill the hole with clean soil, and, if you’ve left a bare patch, scatter some appropriate grass seed.
If your lawn has become very weedy, you may need to include herbicides in your management plan. It is essential to identify your weeds before selecting an herbicide. Annual grass weeds as well as many broadleaf weeds can be controlled early in the season with a pre-emergence herbicide.
Pre-emergence herbicides are applied to the soil before weeds emerge. They contain chemicals that disrupt cell division, killing new plants as they are germinating.
Proper timing of application is essential, since pre-emergents are not effective on established plants. Plan to apply a pre-emergent two to four weeks before your target weed germinates. For example, you would apply your pre-emergent two weeks before the last frost to control quackgrass but wait until the forsythias bloom before applying to control crabgrass. Most annual grasses will start to germinate when a critical soil temperature is maintained over several days: 41 degrees for quackgrass, 55 degrees for crabgrass.
Apply the herbicide uniformly over the area where weed control is needed. Most pre-emergents specify that unless there is rain within a few days of application the area should be watered to get the herbicide into the soil. Since the chemical kills new germinants you will need to wait two to four months before seeding the treated area, depending on the chemical used. Always follow label instructions for the correct rate, timing and any precautions to use around existing turf or plants.
In the 1990s, researchers at Iowa State University looking for environmentally friendly herbicides found that corn gluten meal (CGM) had potential as a preemergent. It is a byproduct of the milling process used to produce corn starch and corn syrup, and is not to be confused with corn meal.
CGM is 60% protein and contains 10% nitrogen by weight. Properly applied, it inhibits root development during seed germination for many species, partially by desiccating the soil and reducing water uptake. It is sold under several brand names as an organic pre-emergence herbicide. It has demonstrated some effectiveness in the Midwest, but there are no scientific data from field trials in the Western U.S. If you choose to try one of the commercial CGM products, the rule still applies: follow label instructions.
