Back to School shopping

Staying on top of consTiumer trends can make for a better shopper experience this back-to-school season, helping you land the best deals on the right products at the right time.

The results of a new survey from Sensormatic Solutions, a leading retail solutions provider of Johnson Controls, show that despite new shopping options popularized during the pandemic, such as buy-online-pick-up-in-stores (BOPIS), 79% of respondents plan to conduct their back-to-school shopping in stores this year, a slight increase from 2022. The most important factors when shopping in-store include price (91%), product availability (75%) and a safe and comfortable store environment (44%).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?