While on a brief stay in Seattle, I was asked by my mother to clean out my father’s garage after we moved him to assisted living for dementia care. After Dad’s move, Mom stayed away from the garage for three months. My father’s sanctuary was too painful for her to face alone. “Just leave me a few hand tools, everything else can go,” she said.
My father had an 84-year collection of tools, parts and projects. He outfitted the garage as a well-appointed workshop. He had cans half-full of paint, nails recovered and straightened, and several odd pieces harvested from broken things before they were trashed. Some items he had fished out of the Almira dump in the 1940s.
I pulled up the Seattle Craigslist on my phone. I thought of listing under “for sale,” reasoning that I would have tighter control over inventory and maybe ensure a safer clientele, but I only had three days. I hit “free” and a 36-hour adventure began.
It was slow going at first. Most items I handled had memories attached to them. I felt like I was giving away pieces of my father, and I was. I was slow to hand over a Come-Along cable ratchet that Dad improvised to help me pull a truck motor when I was 17. I hesitated before placing onto the sidewalk table the hammers and steel bars polished with his sweat, the chainsaws that cut the heating fuel of winters past, back when I was too young to think about how dad spent his free time. I cleared forgotten drawers with broken toys he meant to fix. It was hard.
Halfway through the project, I sensed a curious change. My focus shifted from the loss of each item, to the people receiving them. Most everyone was energetic and grateful. I told the stories of the items before I handed them over. There was some healing in that. One woman was simply beside herself when she beheld a set of handmade knives in a canvas roll. The car she drove suggested she was down on her luck. She couldn’t wait to give the knives to her daughter in culinary school.
As the Great Garage Giveaway began to wind down, I found myself feeling progressively better about what I was doing. My father was the kind of man who gave things away. If you were a guest in his garage, and if he noticed that something caught your eye, he would ask you immediately, “would you like to have that?” I remember tools, model airplanes and even motorcycles going out the door. I watched the last of the visitors shuffling through the dregs at the table: old chemical bottles, rusty screws, broken chains, near everything was taken. I wondered again at the resourcefulness of the characters that I came to call “the gleaners.”
These treasured pieces of my father were now disbanding to re-enter the world and move it forward. He would have been pleased to see the delighted faces of the individuals who scored. Maybe they could raise their stations by using his tools. “Old friends” he called them.
At the end of the last day, the final giveaway was the most meaningful. I had kept a handful of excellent, recently purchased tools tucked away in case a family member wanted to use or sell them. The only thing left on the curb was a beat-up workbench. A middle-aged, African American man pulled up in a gray pickup and pointed at the workbench.
“This available?”
“All yours.”
“I know nothing about tools, but I want to get it. We just moved into a new place and I am setting up my first workshop.”
“My dad would be excited to hear that.”
“Was this his?”
“Yea.”
“Why would he be excited?”
“Because he liked seeing people come alive when they talked about what they might create with their hands.”
“I know nothing, but I want to learn.”
“Do you have a carpenter square?”
“No.”
“Wait here.”
“Do you have a drill or a saw?”
“No.”
“Take these.”
“Do you have an extension cord?”
“No”
“You’ll need this.”
“Why, why are you giving all this away?”
“Because my dad would want you to have it.”
“What did he do?”
“He was a King County police officer.”
Those words changed the moment a little. The man and I looked at each other. It was during the summer of 2020 that racial tensions in the city of Seattle spilled over into violence and the autonomous zone known as CHAZ or CHOP. Both the man and I knew that a debate was currently raging between Black Lives Matter protesters and the police. At that time, violence was dominating the news 24/7. The man put out a friendly hand and I shook it firm.
“Thank you,” said the man.
“Take these tools and use them well.”
“I will.”
“My father would like you.”
“And I already like him.” Then the man looked at me thoughtfully and said,
“We need more of this.”
“Yes, we do.”
Nathan R. Moser is pastor of Community Church of Ephrata.