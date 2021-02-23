2021 Apple Blossom Festival logo

Official logo for the 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival

 Provided graphic

Photos by Parsons Photography

Sophia Hernandez

Parents: Ana and Miguel Hernandez

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: School superintendent or policy analyst

Personal theme song: "come out and play" by Billie Eilish

Morning person or night owl? Afternoon butterfly :)

Me in a twitter hashtag: #JustDoinMyOwnThang

Last book I read: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins

Favorite apple: Granny Smith

Favorite comfort food: Teriyaki chicken

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Playing Minecraft with friends

Person I admire most: My best friend, Jalynn Guzman

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Experiencing the four seasons along with breathtaking sunsets

How do I make a difference? By going out of my comfort zone and taking on opportunities within my school and community, like Apple Blossom and WHS ASB, and creating a diverse and inclusive atmosphere.

Kody Richards

Parents: Gregg and Faith Richards

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: Corporate attorney

Personal theme song: "Vienna" by Billy Joel

Morning person or night owl? 100% a morning person

Me in a twitter hashtag: #trynewthings

Last book I read: "Bear Town" by Fredrik Backman

Favorite apple: Ambrosia

Favorite comfort food: My mom's four cheese Mac and Cheese

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Pen palling! I started writing to pen pals all across the world in May, and was so excited to check my mailbox for new letters every afternoon.

Person I admire most: Margaret Thatcher

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: I love that when I walk into a store, there is a 50% chance of seeing someone I know. Wenatchee is the perfect balance of small town and suburban amenities!

How do I make a difference? By always learning new things. Because I am always willing to listen and learn, I have had the opportunity to interact with a variety of people.

Alex Toth

Parents: Andrew and Connie Toth

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: Critical care nurse and disaster relief nurse

Personal theme song: "30,000 feet" by Ben Rector

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #whowantstogetcoffee

Last book I read: "The Mysterious Benedict Society" by Trenton Lee Stewart

Favorite apple: Gala

Favorite comfort food: Homemade chocolate chip cookies

Best show I’ve streamed in past year: "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Hiking

Person I admire most: My sister, Ellie Toth

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Easy access to so many outdoor activities. We have the Columbia River, the beautiful hiking trails in the summer and the Mission Ridge Ski Resort in the winter.

How do I make a difference? By showing kindness to my friends and community and building meaningful relationships whether it’s only for a year or for a lifetime.

Olivia Fonville

Parents: Jason and Shelley Fonville

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Mental health therapist/psychologist

Personal theme song: "Circles" by Post Malone

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #youdoyou

Last book I read: "The Nutcracker" by E.T.A. Hoffmann

Favorite apple: Fuji

Favorite comfort food: Chocolate

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Cleaning

Person I admire most: My aunt

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The beautiful scenery and fresh air

How do I make a difference? By trying my best to uplift spirits. I smile as much as I can, hoping it’ll encourage others to smile too.

Libby Gallaher

Parents: Bob and Michelle Gallaher

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Family lawyer

Personal theme song: "Never Gonna Let You Down" by Colbie Caillat

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #itwassofunny

Last book I read: "Lord of the Flies" by William Golding

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp

Favorite comfort food: Fried rice

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Locke & Key" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Taking my dogs on walks

Person I admire most: My great-grandma Betty

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The different views of the valley from different viewpoints

How do I make a difference? Showing kindness through my actions and words

Tatum Kentnor

Parent: Tracy Trotter

School: Wenatchee High school

Career goal: Paramedic

Personal theme song: “Safe and Sound” by Capital Cities

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #trotteristhebomb

Last book I read: "Out of My Mind" by Sharon M. Draper

Favorite apple: Granny Smith with caramel!

Favorite comfort food: Shrimp spring rolls and fried rice

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Gravity Falls" (Disney+)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Tie-dyeing

Person I admire most: Audrey Hepburn

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Sunrises and sunsets

How do I make a difference? By being a positive role model for those on the autism spectrum, because they can look up to me as one of the only girls to make it into the Top 10 while being on the spectrum

Brooke Perez

Parents: Luis and Sundi Perez

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: An occupation in the medical field

Personal theme song: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac

Morning person or night owl? Morning person

Me in a twitter hashtag: #belikeapineapple

Last book I read: "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio

Favorite apple: Hunnyz

Favorite comfort food: Quesadilla

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Grey's Anatomy" (Netflix, Hulu)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Baking sweet treats

Person I admire most: My brother Brandyn

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Having all four beautiful seasons of the year

How do I make a difference? By constantly volunteering my time to help people in different communities with simple acts of kindness

Olga Murillo-Rodriguez

Parents: Ismael Murillo and Margarita Rodriguez

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Psychologist specializing in eating disorders

Personal theme song: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Morning person or night owl? Both, but I am definitely more of a morning person

Me in a twitter hashtag: #ishouldntbuythis...butideserveitright?

Last book I read: “Wonder” R.J. Palacio

Favorite apple: Fuji

Favorite comfort food: My mom's delicious enchiladas!

Best show I've streamed in past year: "All American" (Netflix)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Running!

Person I admire most: My father

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The people, how everyone comes together as a community to support one another, and, of course, the beautiful sunsets and sunrises

How do I make a difference? By being kind; I try to be kind to anyone I talk to because you never know what they could be going through.

Kamryn Fowler

Parents: Steve and Melissa Fowler

School: Wenatchee High School/Wenatchee Valley College

Career goal: Orthodontist!

Personal theme song: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Morning person or night owl? Morning person, but if you ask my family, they may disagree

Me in a twitter hashtag: #maytheforcebewithyou

Last book I read: "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo

Favorite apple: Fuji

Favorite comfort food: Chips and salsa!

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Parks and Recreation" (Peacock, YouTube)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Puzzles and hiking

Person I admire most: My grandfather

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The best outdoor activities all year round. I can ski at Mission Ridge in winter, swim in the Columbia River in summer, and hike Saddle Rock in spring and fall.

How do I make a difference? Personally connecting with people. I try to make a difference empathizing with others on a more personal level.

Kaylynn Schmitten

Parents: Brent and Angela Schmitten

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Physical therapist

Personal theme song: “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #YOLO

Last book I read: "Meant for Good" by Megan Marshman

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp

Favorite comfort food: Chocolate

Best show I've streamed in past year: "Friends" (Hulu, HBO Max)

Favorite quarantine hobby: Hiking

Person I admire most: My parents

Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: All the natural beauty

How do I make a difference? By being involved within my community 

