Sophia Hernandez
Parents: Ana and Miguel Hernandez
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: School superintendent or policy analyst
Personal theme song: "come out and play" by Billie Eilish
Morning person or night owl? Afternoon butterfly :)
Me in a twitter hashtag: #JustDoinMyOwnThang
Last book I read: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins
Favorite apple: Granny Smith
Favorite comfort food: Teriyaki chicken
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Playing Minecraft with friends
Person I admire most: My best friend, Jalynn Guzman
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Experiencing the four seasons along with breathtaking sunsets
How do I make a difference? By going out of my comfort zone and taking on opportunities within my school and community, like Apple Blossom and WHS ASB, and creating a diverse and inclusive atmosphere.
Kody Richards
Parents: Gregg and Faith Richards
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Corporate attorney
Personal theme song: "Vienna" by Billy Joel
Morning person or night owl? 100% a morning person
Me in a twitter hashtag: #trynewthings
Last book I read: "Bear Town" by Fredrik Backman
Favorite apple: Ambrosia
Favorite comfort food: My mom's four cheese Mac and Cheese
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Pen palling! I started writing to pen pals all across the world in May, and was so excited to check my mailbox for new letters every afternoon.
Person I admire most: Margaret Thatcher
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: I love that when I walk into a store, there is a 50% chance of seeing someone I know. Wenatchee is the perfect balance of small town and suburban amenities!
How do I make a difference? By always learning new things. Because I am always willing to listen and learn, I have had the opportunity to interact with a variety of people.
Alex Toth
Parents: Andrew and Connie Toth
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Critical care nurse and disaster relief nurse
Personal theme song: "30,000 feet" by Ben Rector
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #whowantstogetcoffee
Last book I read: "The Mysterious Benedict Society" by Trenton Lee Stewart
Favorite apple: Gala
Favorite comfort food: Homemade chocolate chip cookies
Best show I’ve streamed in past year: "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Hiking
Person I admire most: My sister, Ellie Toth
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Easy access to so many outdoor activities. We have the Columbia River, the beautiful hiking trails in the summer and the Mission Ridge Ski Resort in the winter.
How do I make a difference? By showing kindness to my friends and community and building meaningful relationships whether it’s only for a year or for a lifetime.
Olivia Fonville
Parents: Jason and Shelley Fonville
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Mental health therapist/psychologist
Personal theme song: "Circles" by Post Malone
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #youdoyou
Last book I read: "The Nutcracker" by E.T.A. Hoffmann
Favorite apple: Fuji
Favorite comfort food: Chocolate
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Cleaning
Person I admire most: My aunt
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The beautiful scenery and fresh air
How do I make a difference? By trying my best to uplift spirits. I smile as much as I can, hoping it’ll encourage others to smile too.
Libby Gallaher
Parents: Bob and Michelle Gallaher
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Family lawyer
Personal theme song: "Never Gonna Let You Down" by Colbie Caillat
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #itwassofunny
Last book I read: "Lord of the Flies" by William Golding
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp
Favorite comfort food: Fried rice
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Locke & Key" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Taking my dogs on walks
Person I admire most: My great-grandma Betty
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The different views of the valley from different viewpoints
How do I make a difference? Showing kindness through my actions and words
Tatum Kentnor
Parent: Tracy Trotter
School: Wenatchee High school
Career goal: Paramedic
Personal theme song: “Safe and Sound” by Capital Cities
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #trotteristhebomb
Last book I read: "Out of My Mind" by Sharon M. Draper
Favorite apple: Granny Smith with caramel!
Favorite comfort food: Shrimp spring rolls and fried rice
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Gravity Falls" (Disney+)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Tie-dyeing
Person I admire most: Audrey Hepburn
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Sunrises and sunsets
How do I make a difference? By being a positive role model for those on the autism spectrum, because they can look up to me as one of the only girls to make it into the Top 10 while being on the spectrum
Brooke Perez
Parents: Luis and Sundi Perez
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: An occupation in the medical field
Personal theme song: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac
Morning person or night owl? Morning person
Me in a twitter hashtag: #belikeapineapple
Last book I read: "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio
Favorite apple: Hunnyz
Favorite comfort food: Quesadilla
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Grey's Anatomy" (Netflix, Hulu)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Baking sweet treats
Person I admire most: My brother Brandyn
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: Having all four beautiful seasons of the year
How do I make a difference? By constantly volunteering my time to help people in different communities with simple acts of kindness
Olga Murillo-Rodriguez
Parents: Ismael Murillo and Margarita Rodriguez
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Psychologist specializing in eating disorders
Personal theme song: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Morning person or night owl? Both, but I am definitely more of a morning person
Me in a twitter hashtag: #ishouldntbuythis...butideserveitright?
Last book I read: “Wonder” R.J. Palacio
Favorite apple: Fuji
Favorite comfort food: My mom's delicious enchiladas!
Best show I've streamed in past year: "All American" (Netflix)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Running!
Person I admire most: My father
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The people, how everyone comes together as a community to support one another, and, of course, the beautiful sunsets and sunrises
How do I make a difference? By being kind; I try to be kind to anyone I talk to because you never know what they could be going through.
Kamryn Fowler
Parents: Steve and Melissa Fowler
School: Wenatchee High School/Wenatchee Valley College
Career goal: Orthodontist!
Personal theme song: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
Morning person or night owl? Morning person, but if you ask my family, they may disagree
Me in a twitter hashtag: #maytheforcebewithyou
Last book I read: "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo
Favorite apple: Fuji
Favorite comfort food: Chips and salsa!
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Parks and Recreation" (Peacock, YouTube)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Puzzles and hiking
Person I admire most: My grandfather
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: The best outdoor activities all year round. I can ski at Mission Ridge in winter, swim in the Columbia River in summer, and hike Saddle Rock in spring and fall.
How do I make a difference? Personally connecting with people. I try to make a difference empathizing with others on a more personal level.
Kaylynn Schmitten
Parents: Brent and Angela Schmitten
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Physical therapist
Personal theme song: “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #YOLO
Last book I read: "Meant for Good" by Megan Marshman
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp
Favorite comfort food: Chocolate
Best show I've streamed in past year: "Friends" (Hulu, HBO Max)
Favorite quarantine hobby: Hiking
Person I admire most: My parents
Best thing about living in Wenatchee Valley: All the natural beauty
How do I make a difference? By being involved within my community