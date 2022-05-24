TOPPENISH — Rows of tight, round, unopened peony buds rustle in the wind. A peek of color gives a glimpse of what’s to come.
Over 5,000 peonies produce 50,000 to 60,000 buds and flowers on 1.5 acres behind a 100-year-old house in Toppenish.
The yellow house is where Adeline’s Peonies started, when Adeline McCarthy began bartering flowers and vegetables with neighbors. In return, she received salmon and berries from Yakama tribal members.
Adeline’s Peonies has been in business since 1939 and has expanded to include 15 acres in Zillah. In all, they raise 21 peony varieties across the color spectrum.
The 1.5 acres in Toppenish features some of Adeline’s original peonies, still producing flowers. Peonies can live for 80-100 years.
“Peonies are a perennial plant, they come back every year,” said Jay McCarthy, owner and operator of Adeline’s Peonies. Jay is the fourth-generation family member to manage the business and fields.
“They go dormant during the winter. They need freezing weather to start their regular growth cycle over again … and then it just depends on the weather,” McCarthy said. “If you have a really warm spring they’ll bloom earlier and if you have a cold spring like we did this year, they obviously come in a lot later.”
Full-bloom peonies will soon adorn cemeteries across the Yakama Nation, a favorite decoration among tribal members.
Early mornings are busy at Adeline’s. Lion Coral peonies are being boxed alongside Buckeye Belles being picked and sorted on a Wednesday, getting processed for wholesale or local customers.
Pickers walk rows of peonies, harvesting them before they bloom. Skillful hands grab stems and cut them 18 inches long. While harvesting the buds, an arm will fill up with 25 stems while snips of garden shears collect more.
Stems with flowers and small leaves are pulled off, an audible snap before being tossed to the ground.
Buds are collected in a cart and hauled to rows of tables to be sorted. Blemished and opened buds are set aside to continue blooming for customers looking for flowers.
“If it’s a bad blemish, they’ll get thrown away. If it’s a small blemish, we can open up the flowers ourselves. And a lot of times the blemish will disappear after the flower opens,” McCarthy said. “And so that flower could be sold for someone that wanted to take them to the graves. We try to use as much as we can.”
Workers known as “bridesmaids” trim stems and leaves, gathering bundles of 10 buds, making it easier to put 100 in a box, ready to be shipped or sold to wholesalers.
Wholesalers come and go, buying up boxes. The cold storage room at Adeline’s Peonies was wiped clean in one day of their rare Lemon Chiffon peony, the bulbs coming from Holland.
Buds will sit in cold storage rooms, blooming on pause, until May and June weddings and celebrations.
After the peony season passes, in September, foliage will dry out and turn brown. “We take a big lawn mower. It’s hooked onto a tractor, and we cut down all the foliage and recycle it into the ground so it (peony plant) can reuse that energy,” McCarthy said.
“The field will be just dirt; you won’t see anything. Then during spring and February or March, the plants start poking through the ground and they’ll grow up to be mature, flowering plant.”
When root systems are moved to new fields, they can be separated into more plants. Peonies are resilient.
The word itself can also be hard for some people to pronounce.
It’s PEE-eh-nee, not pee-OWN-y.
“I hear peony, peonies said two different ways. I say it the incorrect way because that’s what I hear most and I don’t want to stand out,” McCarthy said. “But I hear both pronunciations, so who really knows.”
McCarthy lives in the century-old yellow house that hides the peony field behind it. Working for the family business has a major perk.
“If I worked at a burger joint, I’d go home smelling like grease.” McCarthy said. “Here, I go home smelling like flowers.”