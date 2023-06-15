Couple on ipad stock

Being open to a variety of destinations and travel dates can help you score the best deals.

For many people, traveling is about exploring new cultures, landscapes, cuisines and ideas. However, the cost of the trip is still one of the most important considerations when booking a vacation.

In fact, according to a survey conducted by Slickdeals, a one-of-a-kind online community of shoppers working together to shop smarter and save more, 81% of respondents listed total cost as their top consideration followed by a desire for kid-friendly experiences at the destination and discounts or deals on transportation and lodging.

1440816608

Many people overpack, and that can be a costly mistake. A single checked bag can cost as much as $50, and some airlines charge extra for a ticket that includes a carry-on. 


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?