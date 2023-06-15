California coastline

While California’s world-renowned coastline provides a dramatic backdrop, adventures can be found in every region of the Golden State. 

With near-endless sunshine, world-class theme parks and abundant outdoor experiences, California is an ideal destination to embark on an unforgettable adventure.

To make it easy for travelers to plan their trips, the 2023 California Road Trips guide includes 13 action-packed itineraries that begin and end at one of the state’s 27 commercial airports, highlighting how easy it is to fly into any region of the Golden State and hit the road.

California Dwyane Wade

California Road Trips magazine features Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion, dad and owner of Napa Valley winery Wade Cellars.  Wade, moved to Los Angeles after his retirement in 2019 saying California granted him a soulful landscape and much-needed quiet time.


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?