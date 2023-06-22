It is quite easy to hide in plain sight. I think about conversations with people with whom we interact on a regular basis. Do you play it safe, or do you dare to be real and speak about the more meaningful parts of life? If you are human, you might avoid sharing in order to protect your real life from others because, well … it may not seem appropriate. Refraining from the dreaded “over sharing,” so you don’t regret putting too much information out there. Still, whether you tend to be an open book, or more reserved in conversations, how do you navigate when to be guarded in your interactions? But also, how do I become more authentic in my conversations?
Most would consider discretion a virtue — not along the same vein as being outright dishonest, but our culture tends to promote the way of guile. What is guile? The actual word in the Bible means deception, trickery, or bait, as in the tool to catch a fish. If you want, you can see real life examples of guile in the blade cross, boil trigger, crazy leg jig, dark star swimmer, curly tail grub, slug-go, and the timeless rooster tail. If you were not inspired by the tongue twister list, you probably don’t fish much. Field & Stream magazine ranked these lures as some of the top in history. Lures? Yes, those fish-catching devices.
Anglers, cry “heresy” or “outrage” all you want, but it’s hard to escape the fact that fishing is essentially deceiving a fish. I’m not critical about fishing. To show my deep appreciation for the industry, I will eat fish tonight and say a blessing of gratitude for the fish and the one who lured it onto my plate.
For those who deceive and release them back to be deceived again, and again, is this perhaps recreational bullying? (I’m kidding.)
More importantly, the nature of truth, honesty, and transparency are easy campaign words that roll off the tongue, but often a challenge to consistently practice. Billy Joel iconically referenced it: “Honesty is such a lonely word. Everyone is so untrue.”
Well, not everyone and not all of the time, but recent academic studies show that 75% of college students acknowledge cheating and more than 40% of retail and manufacturing businesses admit to employee theft. Pennsylvania State University researcher Dr. Nancy Darling reports 98% of teens reported lying to their parents in a recent study. Yet 98% of teens say trust and honesty are essential in a personal relationship. Depending on their ages, 96% to 98% say lying is morally wrong. Do you see the disconnect? On the one hand, we expect honesty, yet it is one thing we compromise often.
I meander through the store for products that are not exactly honest.
Rider Jeans by Lee advertise “Comfort no-gap waistband instantly slims you.”
Did you know eating Frosted Mini-Wheats Cinnamon Streusel is “clinically shown” to increase attentiveness in children by nearly 20%? Another cereal box assures all buyers the makers of Cocoa Krispies Choconilla are “committed to bringing our best to you and your family.” Seriously?
Guile is everywhere. We spray on suntans, cover our bulges, conceal our wrinkles, and comb over our barren pates.
More importantly, we see guile in our behaviors. We smile when it is not funny, and we pretend words don’t hurt. We strut, flex, and act more worldly than we are (since being holy seems unpopular). We buy things we can’t afford to impress people we may never see again, nor maybe care to. We try to appear balanced, tolerant, fair, interested, but if we could look beneath the masks of guile, there is a truth.
The question is “Why?” Why do we do this? Why are we not more sincere? The root of guile is fear. We try to appear certain or in control because we are afraid. People are frightened that they are not smart, valued, cherished, or respected. It is my suspicion that many silently wonder: “If you knew me you would not really love me.”
In all of the “one anothers” in the bible, this one might be the most challenging thing to do. Ephesians 4:25 compels believers to “Therefore, laying aside falsehood, speak truth each one of you with his neighbor, for we are members of one another.”
Again, I don’t know, but I am going to try to do three things this week and I invite all who dare:
First of all, I will be sincere with the biggest things in my life. Tell my neighbor that I admire their faithful care for a loved one.
Be specific and brave as you interrupt the mundane banter with real talk. Awkward moments only last for a few moments, so risk it. Is it appropriate? Not at first. Should I wait until it is natural or comfortable before I tell the truth?
The next step is to extend “realness” to people who have been merely acquaintances. Ask questions about what they love the most in life or ask, “What are you hoping for in the coming days?” Get beyond the guile and fluff to have a true exchange. To live in the “no guile zone” means to be at home in your skin and relentlessly pursue greater things beyond your comfort zone.
If you see someone at Costco or the local park cheering for kids or enjoying a salmon dinner at a restaurant, get awkward and speak to one another in truth.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
