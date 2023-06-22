It is quite easy to hide in plain sight. I think about conversations with people with whom we interact on a regular basis. Do you play it safe, or do you dare to be real and speak about the more meaningful parts of life? If you are human, you might avoid sharing in order to protect your real life from others because, well … it may not seem appropriate. Refraining from the dreaded “over sharing,” so you don’t regret putting too much information out there. Still, whether you tend to be an open book, or more reserved in conversations, how do you navigate when to be guarded in your interactions? But also, how do I become more authentic in my conversations?

Most would consider discretion a virtue — not along the same vein as being outright dishonest, but our culture tends to promote the way of guile. What is guile? The actual word in the Bible means deception, trickery, or bait, as in the tool to catch a fish. If you want, you can see real life examples of guile in the blade cross, boil trigger, crazy leg jig, dark star swimmer, curly tail grub, slug-go, and the timeless rooster tail. If you were not inspired by the tongue twister list, you probably don’t fish much. Field & Stream magazine ranked these lures as some of the top in history. Lures? Yes, those fish-catching devices.



