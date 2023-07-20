ENTIAT — My wife, artist Susan Kidd, has always loved stuffed animals.
The daughter of a ballerina and a Broadway choreographer, she was born in New York City, and grew up with a menagerie of stuffed animals.
“My childhood bedroom had a whole series of shelves to accommodate my stuffed animal collection," Susan told me.
MORE SHEEP STORIES FOR EWE
She attended Columbia University and the Art Students League of New York, intending to become an artist. She married in New York and moved with her musician husband to Portland, Oregon, and later to the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington State.
After their divorce, Susan became a commercial fisherman for a time before moving to Seattle to concentrate on developing her art career as a painter. There, she met and married me, a fellow artist, writer, and winemaker, and we lived for several years in a loft near the former Kingdome.
Tired of city life, we moved to North Central Washington in 1991, first to Cashmere, where we established Snowgrass Institute, an art school that offered classes for adults in painting and hand papermaking, and hosted both regional and national art shows.
In 1999 we bought a home in the Entiat Valley, where we planted a vineyard, and founded Snowgrass Winery, Entiat’s first premium winery, in 2009.
Following a practice by winemakers in New Zealand and Northern California, we began to raise small sheep to mow our vineyard. Beginning with just two male lambs, the Snowgrass flock has now grown to nine sheep: one Babydoll Southdown, two Babydoll Icelandic Cross (one ewe), three Shetland, and three Shetland Cross (all ewes).
“When I saw the piles of fleece building up after shearing," Susan said, “I decided that I was going to make sheep out of the wool of our sheep!”
After her sheep are sheared, Susan skirts the wool to remove any debris. Then, she takes it to Cheryl Stewart of A Hand Spun Yarn in Entiat, who washes it, cards it to straighten and separate the fibers, and spins it into yarn.
Susan already learned to knit while working at the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges as a program administrator for adult basic education, following a stint as executive director of the Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties.
Making stuffed animals commercially has been a change for her after more than 30 years as a professional artist.
“I had a long career as an artist,” Susan told me. "But as time went on, my work became much too expensive for ordinary people to buy. With my stuffed animals, both kids and adults can afford to take one home and love it.”
Susan named her business Snowgrass Stuffies, and she sells them at prices from $50 to $150.
Starting with sheep, Susan now makes bison, hippos, musk oxen, woolly mammoths, bats, eagles, and even dragons. She uses her own patterns, and no two of her stuffies are alike.
I suggested she give them names, “So, I chose ones like Rambunctious and Bewelah for sheep, Denali and Talkeetna for musk oxen, and Tolstoy and Zelenskyy for woolly mammoths,” Susan said.
Susan will show her stuffies at the next Entiat Valley Makers Market on Aug. 5, which will feature the works of more than 20 artisans from North Central Washington. The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, along Highway 97A in Entiat, and will include food and live music.
Susan Kidd’s work is viewable at the Snowgrass Stuffies Facebook page, or by contacting her at susankdd@nwi.net.
Alan Moen is a freelance writer, artist, and winemaker in Entiat.