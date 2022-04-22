BALTIMORE — After a court ruling struck down a federal mask mandate, many airlines and state transit systems made the face coverings an optional defense against COVID-19.
It’s one more decision people will have to make on their own as they increasingly return to in-person work, commute by bus or train, or travel on planes to spring events such as weddings and family reunions.
“When it comes to events, especially those that are somewhat voluntary that we have to make decisions on such as weddings, anniversary parties, bar mitzvahs, what should we do?” said Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease expert at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, during a Johns Hopkins University-led webinar Tuesday.
“It’s a challenge,” said Jain, who helped plan and host his daughter’s 400-person wedding during the January omicron-fueled surge.
Deciding to attend, or host, an event can be tricky when it’s impossible to know when the next big surge occurs, he said. When cases began mounting in December and Jain’s daughter refused to postpone, he turned to planning and communication to ensure the gathering wouldn’t become a “superspreader” event.
That meant requiring all guests to be fully vaccinated, and asking two who refused to stay home. The guests agreed to test before travel and again before daily events. Jain held Zoom calls with guests to ensure they understood.
He spent months collecting rapid tests and even tapped his own lab for more accurate PCR testing of some people. While that is not available to the average person, testing turnaround times are not as long outside of a major surge. And rapid tests are far more widely available in stores, city and county libraries, and by ordering free kits on a federal website, covid.gov/tests.
Jain and webinar moderator Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar in the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the self-administered rapid tests still work well with the omicron variants.
Jain found 10 positives among the guests but was able to repeatedly retest them to ensure that by the time some events occurred days later, most were no longer infectious and could attend with masks.
Jain called the efforts “layering,” with vaccinations, testing and masking of as many people as possible, including people working at the events such as hairstylists and food servers. Good ventilation systems or outdoor events are even better.
Children under age 5 who are not yet eligible for vaccination can likely safely go so long as they and others around them are tested, he said. Mask those age 2 and older, per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even now that the January surge has subsided and cases remain low, though ticking up again, caution still is needed, Jain said.