Encanto
Provided image/Walt Disney Animation Studios

Last summer, my 5-year-old and 3-year-old granddaughters were watching the Disney movie “Encanto” repeatedly. As a result, long after the show was over, they were still singing the lyrics to the music. One of their favorite songs was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

If you’ve seen the Disney animated feature-length film, you know why the Family Madrigal didn’t speak about a brother who had fallen out of favor with his siblings. In all likelihood there is a Bruno in your extended family who you rarely talk about (or talk to) because of issues that remain unresolved. Branches of a family tree that are no longer attached to the limbs that nourished their growth and development are all-too common.



