Carriann Shae and Ryan Harrison were married Sept. 18 at Warm Springs Inn in Wenatchee before Dr. Travis Hughes.
She is the daughter of Doug Shae and Susan Hinkle of Wenatchee. His parents are Mike and Pam Harrison of Wenatchee.
Attending the couple were Elise Shae, sister of the bride, of New York, New York; Dr. Monika Jelic of Denver, Colorado; Casey Harrison, brother of the groom, of Cashmere; Brennan Champagne of Spokane; Neal Champagne of Seattle; and Frank Senseney of Wenatchee.
A reception followed at the venue.
A honeymoon is planned for a later date.
They have settled in San Jose, California.
She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2009. She also graduated from Montana State University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in cell biology and neuroscience, and from the University of Washington, School of Medicine, in 2018 with a Doctor of Medicine degree.
She is a chief resident in obstetrics and gynecology at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, California.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2009. He also graduated from Washington State University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering, and from Carnegie Mellon University in 2017 and 2018 with a master's degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in materials science and engineering.
He works as a senior associate engineer for the engineering and scientific consulting firm Exponent in Menlo Park, California.
