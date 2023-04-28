Wedding gifts

PHILADELPHIA — As another wedding season approaches, you may be looking at your calendar with a mix of excitement and anxiety.

For guests, much of the pre-wedding consternation is over how much they’ll have to shell out to celebrate their loved ones.



©2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visit inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?