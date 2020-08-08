DALLAS — Christine Quinn Twito’s dream wedding didn’t include cutting her guest list from around 400 to 130 and seating them 10 feet apart.
Or installing a shield around the bar and placing monogrammed stickers on the ground to remind people to socially distance.
Or buying matching face masks for the staff at Arlington Hall to wear while they served a seated dinner.
But the 26-year-old wasn’t about to let a pandemic delay her wedding to Daniel Twito for a second time. When she finally walked down the aisle on June 26, the day turned out better than she expected.
“You dream about your wedding for your entire life,” she said. “To have to accept that it’s just never going to be like you thought it was, was a really hard place to get to.”
During the traditionally busy summer months for weddings, brides like Twito are having to make major adjustments to pull off marriages in the COVID-19 era. It’s also challenging wedding planners, cake makers, photographers, florists and venues to get creative with how to keep typically intimate ceremonies from becoming superspreader petri dishes.
“As a bride, there’s no way to prepare yourself for getting married during a global pandemic,” Twito said. “We had more things that we weren’t going to be able to do than we were going to be able to do.”
The wedding planner
For wedding planner Jacqueline Hill, the pandemic represented an immediate threat to her livelihood.
Of the 24 events she had scheduled for spring and summer, most weddings were postponed to a later date and a few were outright canceled, she said. Twito’s wedding was one of three that went forward.
Hill said she grew nervous in March when her first couple asked for a delay. When more followed, she realized she was going to have to postpone the majority.
“At the beginning, no one really knew how long this was going to last,” Hill said. “We thought we could push (weddings) two months or three months and it seemed totally doable. And here we are.”
Two couples have had to postpone for a third time, and others are nervous about even booking future dates, she said.
“We’ve had some who have just chosen to get married in their backyard on their own and do something intimate with the people there that they love, and then postpone their reception later,” Hill said.
The cake maker
In her 19 years as a wedding cake maker, Lauren Kitchens had never had a season completely canceled —until this year.
“In March, all of our work was gone,” Kitchens said. “It didn’t really trickle into our industry. It just came and threw the hammer down on us.”
Kitchens, who owns Fancy Cakes by Lauren, said most of her clients postponed their weddings when the pandemic hit in March. Months later, cases are still at high levels in Texas, and clients have postponed their weddings again to next year.
“I’ve had some clients postpone four times,” she said, describing the nervousness she senses from couples worried about their guests gathering in large numbers.
Kitchens said she had over 60 weddings postponed this spring, and more than half of those had groom and wedding cakes, meaning she lost out on about 100 cake orders. She’s been letting brides and grooms out of their contracts.
“I’m not making any money this year,” Kitchens said. “I just can’t do that to these families. This is an odd situation because I’m working twice as hard, and I’m just treading water.”
The registry
One trend may help couples frustrated by the virus: They’re getting bigger gifts.
Megan Hodges is founder of The Dowry, a website that includes more than 50 Dallas-Fort Worth artists and businesses so brides can handpick and curate their registry.
Invited guests have been buying more expensive gifts since the pandemic began, she said. The $100 typically spent on a gift is now about double that, possibly because people aren’t traveling far for weddings as often.
Her website makes it easy for brides to browse and update their registries from their home, Hodges said. Even if fewer than 50 people attend the actual wedding, other invitees are still likely to send gifts.
“The average bride registers on a gift registry site seven to eight months prior to the wedding,” Hodges said. “I don’t think I will have an understanding of the impact (of COVID-19) until the October, November time frame, but it’s definitely a phenomenon that’s starting to happen in a shift of weddings becoming a lot smaller.”
The venue
Kitchens said she works with six hotels to provide cakes for ceremonies. One is Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas, which introduced the idea of a “microwedding” to people who still want to get married but with fewer people at the ceremony.
Hotel Crescent Court’s all-inclusive package provides a venue, a cake, flowers and more, said Ashley Grunska, the hotel’s in-house elopement and microwedding specialist.
“It eases the planning process by partnering with some of our local vendors to offer everything that they would need for a small ceremony, followed by a reception here,” Grunska said.
While weddings are important and memorable events, Twito said her experience left her with a takeaway that might also benefit other brides-to-be.
“Sometimes, I think it’s really easy to get caught up in the day versus what the day is representing,” Twito said. “Give yourself a lot of grace. There is no handbook for preparing a wedding during a global pandemic.
“And nobody can tell you what your wedding day should look like, except for you and your future husband,” she said.