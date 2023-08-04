Soccer. Chocolate. Coffee.
The smell of a mountain forest.
I love my wife, children, and bread.
I love automatic billing and direct deposit.
I love my friend, my power washer, and anti-lock brakes in the winter.
Although I have traveled to many places, I love my life in this country. Efforts to explore the possibilities of promising technological innovations and trying to protect our national parks and wild places are not entirely exclusive. Yes, I am a dreamer, but I continue to strive for the things I love even though I’m aware of seeming contradictions and inequalities in value.
If you want to understand a person, not just about them, you must know the priority of love.
What do you love, compared to other things you say you “love?” In our society, we don’t see the need to qualify love when the things we love don’t compete directly or exclusively. I can love many things without messing up the idea of love with the harsh reality of pristine clarity. I admit, “I want it all,” but I know there will be times when we must choose one love instead, over, or rather than, another. Today, I invite you to think about what you truly love the most.
Jesus qualified love by saying, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13)
I consider the implications of those words. Have you thought about it lately? Police officers take risks on behalf of others to serve and protect. Firefighters fight the things that threaten life, and the women and men who serve our country commit to being available to utilize their skills on behalf of others. Even school personnel are forced to consider such dire possibilities! A friend comes to mind who will live without a kidney for their loved one (and a friend who gave a kidney to a complete stranger). I have witnessed love’s priority. I’m keenly aware of what I would be willing to do for a loved one if I could or had to. What would you do for your loved ones?
In 1997, the Chicago Tribune reported a story about a skydiving accident. Typically, you would expect that any accident that had to do with jumping out of a plane would not end well.
Michael Costello, a parachute instructor, jumped out of an aircraft with Gareth Griffiths, a novice skydiver. Gareth soon discovered how fortunate he was to have such a skilled instructor. When he pulled the ripcord, the parachute failed to open, and the two of them fell through the air, straight toward the ground. But just before they impacted, Michael Costello rolled, hitting the ground first and breaking Gareth’s fall. The instructor died instantly, but Gareth survived. He suffered a fractured spine, but not to the extent of paralysis. Imagine returning to where someone else broke your fall and saved your life. Such a place would become sacred ground.
The Author defines the nature of love as what you are willing to do for one another — prioritizing the highest good of someone else over yourself. Although the blessings of life defend us from constantly thinking about love’s ultimate cost and the greatest sacrifice, I’m so grateful for the moments when I can ponder the choice.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.