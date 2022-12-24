The Greatest Gift

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

When Philip Van Doren Stern’s 4,000-word short story “The Greatest Gift” failed to impress a prospective publisher, the writer and Civil War historian decided to print it himself. He sent it out as his Christmas card to family and friends in December 1943. The story had to do with a despondent man contemplating suicide who is given the opportunity to see what the world would have been like had he never been born.

One of those who happened upon this unique Christmas greeting was Hollywood director Frank Capra who bought the movie rights to the story for $10,000. Capra adapted “The Greatest Gift” into a screenplay and gave Stern’s story a new title. “It’s a Wonderful Life” was released as a motion picture in December, 1946.



