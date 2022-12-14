LIFE-HEALTH-SAD-DMT

PHILADELPHIA — With the days getting shorter and colder, some people might want to stay cuddled in bed all day with a book or a TV show. But for others, the change of season could spell a difficult depression.

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that affects about 10 million people in the U.S. If you feel tired, unfocused, inexplicably sad, or generally just not yourself, SAD might be affecting you, too.



