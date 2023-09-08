I'm told being aware of your emotions is a function of being a mature person. Conventional wisdom puts happiness as a target for life's endeavors. I don't believe doing what makes you happy makes you happy.
Jim Carrey's famous quote, "I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it's not the answer," captures so many who have had it all and still are not "happy."
While it is easy to get caught up in the idea that money, power, and popularity can bring happiness, the reality is that they often come at a cost. The constant pursuit of these things can lead to a shallow and unfulfilling life.
C.S. Lewis explores the nature and experience of joy in the book, “Surprised by Joy: The Shape of My Early Life.” The most meaningful lesson was that striving for happiness leaves you empty, but joy is a byproduct of living toward something "other" and "outer." The experience of joy comes when you have a reference point that is sensible and sensational. In other words, pursue sensational things (big dreams) with a grip on the sensible (reality).
Some of the best inventions are the products of crazy ideas. Wild notions have a way to move you out of your comfort zone, but reason can avoid reckless choices. Being sensational and sensible is like living a bungee cord that flexes and returns for your heart. How does this work? I recall a story in the life of Christ that shows both tensions.
In Luke 10, a large group of disciples showed up to do a practicum and were sent out to share good news with a community. How did they do? It was amazing! They returned with fist pumps and shouts of victory. They experienced the supernatural! But Jesus calmed them down by saying, "Do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you but rejoice that your names are written in heaven." (Luke 10:20)
In the ups and downs of life, there is one constant reference point for all: Succeed or fail, you belong to an eternal kingdom. For those who believe this truth, you can dream and be reasonable along the way.
I read the story and got an image of a coach gathering the team after a sensational win to say a few words to bring a deeper meaning to the excitement, but it is always easy to say anything when you win. What do you say when you lose again? As a coach, I have made both speeches, but the best thing to say is to remind them of life's horizontal (reality) and vertical (higher ideas) dimensions.
So, how do we develop joy in our lifestyle? How do you keep growing? How do you thrive? How do you hope for a win when everything around you fails? Every time you step forward, life knocks you back two steps. Problems afflict you. Financial trouble assails you. Work discourages you. Relationships devastate you. Disease threatens you. Sickness weakens you. And death...
The key to joy is remembering two truths that enable you to live a life of faith when your eyes fail you.
First, remember, the sensible truth is that the only thing promised to you is eternal life because of God's mercy. Your name is written in heaven.
Secondly, remember the sensational truth that you can't dream enough to capture what is waiting for you, and everyone, as written:
"What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived"— the things God has prepared for those who love Him." (1 Corinthians 2:9)
Living with joy is not walking through this life blind, ignorant, or disconnected from the world around us, but setting our hearts on eternal things first and foremost.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
