LIFE-HEALTH-NARCAN-QA-DMT

Narcan nasal spray is a lifesaving treatment for people who overdose on opioids, including fentanyl and heroin. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Narcan, an emergency opioid overdose reversal treatment, will soon be available at U.S. pharmacies without a prescription for about $45. The Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s spray for over-the-counter use in March. It’s the first opioid antidote to be available without a prescription, which will ease access for thousands of patients and their families. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Does Narcan work on heroin and fentanyl overdoses?



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?