LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-GET

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott attend Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront at Alice Tully Hall on April 10, 2019, in New York City. 

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery Inc./TNS

If you’ve ever watched “Property Brothers” on HGTV, you know they do a similar schtick with each client before choosing a house to renovate. Clients typically have a long list of very specific requirements for their dream house: two-car garage, swimming pool, marble countertops, you name it. Then the clients share their budget. This number always seems a little low for what the client is looking for, and the Property Brothers know that, too. The first house the client visits is always their dream house, with everything they could want and more … until they hear the price. The house is always way over-budget. It’s impossible for the client to get everything they want on their long list of “requirements.”

Then, the brothers show some houses that don’t hit check off everything on the client’s list but have the basics. Maybe it doesn’t have those marble countertops, or it has a one-car garage. But the house is in the client’s budget, and the brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, promise that if the client sees it in a new light — and with a little help from their team — the house will be everything they dreamed of and more.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?