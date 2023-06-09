AT PRESS TIME

In November 1965, Pioneer Junior High School students gather around the desk of teacher Pershing Beglau as they prepare “World Scene,” their class newspaper designed to help them study history. From left were, Roxanne Moore, Pat Cutler, Beglau, Steve Buff and Mike Gnagy.

It’s that time of year again. In a nation that continually looks across the pond for its royalty fix, we have our annual opportunity to embrace a regal atmosphere of ceremonial ritual.

Although they are a far cry from a king’s coronation, graduation ceremonies allow us to feel a sense of pomp amid our circumstances. There is a certain splendor in the ritual that crowns the achievement of those who have reached an educational milestone.



