PULLMAN — Construction management major Noah Sanchez was barely adjusting to being named Washington State University Student Employee of the Year when another honor came his way — selection for the same title but at the statewide level.
“I was at a loss for words when I learned of the WSU award, which was an exciting acknowledgement of my efforts, to say the least,” said the 20-year-old Wenatchee native who works as a communications assistant in the Office of Academic Engagement (OAE). It is part of the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Achievement (DAESA) in the provost’s office.
“This is nothing short of humbling and gratifying for the work that I’ve done and will continue to do,” he wrote to Alena Hume, student employment coordinator in DAESA’s Academic Success and Career Center (ASCC). She manages WSU-wide student employment services.
Sanchez said, “Then, when Alena notified me that I was chosen as the Washington Student Employee of the Year, I was shocked and overcome with gratitude. I called my mom to tell her and she teared up — I think she used her month’s stash of tissues all at once.” Mom is Esther Sanchez, receptionist at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The Western Association of Student Employment Administrators, which covers several states, and its executive board selected Sanchez for the top Washington student employee. The board based its selection on six factors: reliability, quality of work, initiative, professionalism, community and campus service, and uniqueness of contribution.
OAE Cougs Rise Project Director Ray Acuña-Luna supervises Sanchez and submitted the WSU nomination.
“Noah is a tremendous employee who has not only embraced his role but has also elevated the expectations for any other student employee,” Acuña-Luna wrote. “He is a fantastic individual and worthy of receiving the award.”
Acuña-Luna has led the grant-funded Cougs Rise program in OAE since it began in fall 2017. Cougs Rise staff works with low-income and first-generation students from five state high schools, providing support to finish high school strong and transition successfully to higher education. It helps about 180 participants each year acclimate to a college environment and develop their own networks of faculty, staff, and peers.
Sanchez, from Wenatchee High School, was in the first Cougs Rise cohort. Acuña-Luna taught a class and remembers Sanchez among the students, and that his journaling assignments mentioned that he was looking for a job. That, plus a good reference from a teacher in another class, prompted Acuña-Luna to extend a job offer, which Sanchez accepted.
“We had thought about launching some social media to build the Cougs Rise brand from the ground up, and I thought of Noah because I knew him personally. I thought we could also help him cultivate his strengths, interests and passions. I also knew he was driven and hardworking.”
Sanchez said he has given thought to what kind of an employee he wanted to be ever since his first job at the age of 16 cooking at a chicken drive-in, followed by other stints sorting and packing fruit and working at fast-food and sit-down restaurants. At WSU, he also works as a resident adviser for Housing and Residence Life. Being a student member of Cougs Rise himself has given him unique insights into the program; when he took the communications job there, he was determined to make a difference for the program and for students.
His many accomplishments include posting to social media platforms, delivering public presentations, taking high-quality photographs, being a role model and team leader, and launching the popular CougCast podcast series. It requires him to meet with guests, develop scripts and make recordings. To do that well, he took it upon himself to learn new software programs, graphic design, and video and sound editing.
“He treats his role not just as a job, but as an opportunity to gain professional job experience and a unique way to lend his skills and expertise,” Acuña-Luna said.
Beverly Makhani is director of communications and marketing for the Division of Academic Engagement and Student Achievement (DAESA) at Washington State University in Pullman.