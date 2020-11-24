Wenatchee
Realtors donate to area food banks
Realtor members of North Central Washington Association of Realtors teamed up for a food drive, raising $22,750 in donations in addition to a large amount of non-perishable food donations.
The group typically collects food donations at local grocery stories during November but decided to switch to a virtual format due to safety concerns related to COVID-19. Real estate office and affiliate members (insurance, mortgage, and title and escrow companies, as well as banks) participated in the campaign.
“The results of this food drive is reflective of the outstanding members we are privileged to work with,” said Camiekae Lynch, 2020 NCWAR president.
The food and money will be distributed to various food banks throughout North Central Washington.
— Marco Martinez,
World features editor