NCW
Local students travel to capital, spend week as pages
Two area students travelled to Olympia to spend a week serving as page in the state House of Representatives sponsored by 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
Cascade High School student Giovanny Rosario, the son of Alfredo Rosario and Ivonne Trujillo Martinez, spent the week of Jan. 20-24 as page. Bridgeport High School student Idania Garcia-Olea, the daughter of Jose Garcia and Maria Luisa Olea, spent the week of Jan. 27-31 as page.
Both students learned to navigate the Capitol campus while delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff.
Each year students from around the state apply to participate in the page program. Pages spend a week attending page school, learning the inner workings of state government and assisting legislators to the House floor. Pages also work on a culminating project and write a piece of legislation, then present the bill in a mock committee hearing to fellow pages.
To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program.
For more information about the House page program, visit wwrld.us/32gw3kY.
— Cala Flamond, World staff