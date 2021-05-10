Wenatchee
Four Wenatchee nonprofit organizations awarded grants
Numerica Credit Union has announced four Wenatchee Valley nonprofits were among the 30 recipients of more than $300,000 awarded to regional nonprofits this year.
Children's Home Society, the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services and Small Miracles represented the Wenatchee area.
The nonprofits receiving the grants stood out for innovative, inclusive and collaborative efforts in making impacts in areas such as hunger, homelessness, domestic violence and more, according to a Numerica press release.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit wwrld.us/3eyE9gN.
— Cala Flamond, World staff