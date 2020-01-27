Manson
School district awarded $177,000 to help students
Manson School District was recently awarded $177,000 from The Discuren Foundation over the next three years. The money will go toward providing valuable opportunities to high school students and to allow middle school students to participate in training and career activities.
The funds were awarded due to the effort of the internship program, led by Manson High School post-secondary coordinator Addie Grageda, to renew and expand the grant.
— Cala Flamond, World staff