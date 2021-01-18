Okanogan
OCSRA awards $7,700 in grants, scholarships
Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association provided $7,700 for school and community projects in 2020.
The following teachers received $200 school grants:
Tonasket schools: April Cole, 3-D printer; Jackie Gliddon, Passports Program; Gail Morris, giant keyboards; Scott Olsen, sets of bilingual books
Oroville schools: Amy Harris, yoga mats
Omak schools: Emily Gurnard, subscription to mysteryscience.com; Kelwy El-Haj, flexible seating; Tamara LaMotte, two grants for MakerSpace activities and books; Samantha Peterson, flexible seating; Jenny Rose, yoga mats
Okanogan schools: Rachel Abrahamson, small-group book sets; Karen Chesledon, rockets; Kris Clark, rockets; Heather Downey, three grants for PreK-5 Life Skills supplies; Rex Anne Hennings, classroom set of computer mouses; Jancey Marsh, two grants for noise-canceling headphones and classroom rewards; Shayla Rauch-Picard, rockets; Alicia O’Dell, flexible seating
Community Service Grants were also awarded: Okanogan County Outreach School’s Bulldog Bites Food Pantry, $200; Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, $200 for gas cards for WVC-Omak students; Oroville Food Bank, $100; Cariboo Restaurant, $300; Cold Springs Fire Relief Fund, $1,000.
Aubrey Miller of Pateros was awarded the 2020 OCSRA college scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Miller is an elementary education major at Washington State University.
— Cala Flamond, World staff