Wenatchee
Alexis Shoults crowned 2020 Appleatchee Riders Queen
Alexis Shoults of East Wenatchee was recently crowned Appleatchee Riders Queen for 2020.
Alexis is a sophomore at Eastmont High School and is president of her Washington High School Equestrian Team (WAHSET).
The Appleatchee Riders queen is chosen to represent and promote the Appleatchee Riders Facility and Club. Shoults will spend a year assisting at events, traveling with her horse to participating in parades and rodeos around the state and many more activities.
She will be using two horses for the year: Tommy, an 8-year old appendix, and Mister, an 18-year-old quarter horse. Shoults will also be responsible for raising her own funds to cover costs associated with her duties, such as travel, event costs and entry fees.
The competition for queen included two riding patterns — one on a personal horse and one on a competitor's horse — a personal interview, a speech, and a series of questions with topics including personal, Appleatchee history and equine health.
Wenatchee
Beta Sigma Phi crowns Valentines Queens
The Wenatchee council of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held its annual Valentine's dinner Feb. 8 at the Red Lion Inn.
Sharon Erickson of Xi Alpha Rho chapter and Mary Laine Francis of Beta Mu Master were honored and crowned Valentine Queens.
Beta Sigma Phi is an international philanthropic sorority focused on cultural and social education and support.
Wenatchee
Community Action Council receives grant for mobile food pantry
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC) was recently awarded $125,000 by the North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) Governing Board.
The funding will be used for the expansion of food access services in Chelan and Douglas counties and to support a mobile food pantry that will serve residents in areas not served by a local food pantry.
The Mobile Pantry Program will expand the capacity of the CDCAC to distribute food by removing barriers preventing access to underserved areas and will allow for the fast and flexible delivery of grocery items such as meat, produce, dairy products and baked goods.
— Cala Flamond, World staff