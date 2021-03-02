Wenatchee
Cascade Elementary receives appreciation boxes
The eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers. The giveaway is sponsored by Round Room LLC, with 526 of the company's TCC stores donating boxes to more than 500 schools across the country. TTC is the nation's largest Verizon authorized retailer.
Cascade Elementary in East Wenatchee received supply packs valued at more than $360 each. The appreciation packs include many virtual and in-person teaching essentials including snacks, permanent markers, tissues and more.
For more information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, visit tccrocks.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff