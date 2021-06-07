Wenatchee
Dane Schmidt awarded scholarship
The Wenatchee Valley Appleaires women's choral group recently awarded Dane Schmidt of Wenatchee High School a $2,000 scholarship.
Schmidt has been active musically in vocal, piano, violin and performed classical and music theater works, as well as jazz vocal standards. He performed with the Icicle Creek Youth Symphony in middle school and has been accepted to Pacific Lutheran University.
The Appleaires group awards a scholarship annually to a graduating senior who has excelled in musical performance.
— Cala Flamond, World staff