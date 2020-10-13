Manson
Grant Torgesen earns commendation
Grant Torgesen of Manson High School was recently named a “Commended Student” in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 Million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Torgesen, a senior, will be presented a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
— Cala Flamond, world staff