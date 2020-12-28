Okanogan
Behavioral healthcare donates to community groups
Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare recently made donations to three community organizations.
The St. Nick Basket Program received $500 to aid its project delivering holiday food baskets and gifts to families in need; the Omak PAC Foundation received $600 in support of Okanogan Valley’s premier location for community entertainment, presentations and events; and FYRE received $100 to assist in providing services to and advocating on behalf of youth.
Quincy
Local firefighter union receives toy donation
Grant County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4418 recently received a donation of $5,000 worth of toys from Clayco Construction employees from the Microsoft construction site in Quincy, along with $1,150 in cash.
The firefighters union gave all the toys the Quincy Valley Lions to pass out to needy kids.
The cash donation went toward the IAFF Local 4418’s Benevolent Fund, which is used whenever the Fire District 3 firefighters see a need in the community.
IAFF Local 4418 members work for Grant County Fire District 3, which serves the greater Quincy area.
— Cala Flamond, World staff