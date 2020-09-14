Wenatchee
Civil Air Patrol members promoted
Two members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol were recently promoted.
Kingsley Servian of East Wenatchee was promoted to cadet airman, which is the John Curry Award, Achievement 1. This required lessons and assessments tests in leadership, character and drill.
Elijah Rinke of Wenatchee was promoted to cadet chief master sergeant, which is the Robert Goddard Award, Achievement 7. This required lessons and assessments in leadership, aerospace education, character and drill. Chief Rinke was also recently awarded the Air Force Sergeants Association's Outstanding NCO Cadet of the Year Award and recently became first sergeant for the squadron.
The Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday at 6:30pm. They are currently meeting virtually and will return to in-person squadron meetings as soon as permitted.
— Cala Flamond, World staff