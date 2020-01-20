Wenatchee
Elijah Rinke awarded Cadet of the Year
Cadet Technical Sgt. Elijah Rinke of Wenatchee was awarded the Air Force Association Outstanding Cadet of the Year award on Jan 7 during the Pangborn Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol meeting.
Commander Capt. Morris Hahn presented the award.
The Pangborn Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the National Guard Armory in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee
Numerica donates to relieve student lunch debt
Numerica Credit Union recently donated $1,225.50 to the Wenatchee School District as part of a regional effort to address student lunch debt for low-income elementary students.
Student lunch debt totaled $1,033.13 in Wenatchee School District’s seven elementary schools and the remaining $192.37 of donated funds will be applied to middle school and high school debt, which totals just over $4,300.
In 2019, four Wenatchee elementary schools — Columbia, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln and Mission View —qualified for a federally-funded program that allows students to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost. Despite the qualification, students had accumulated negative meal balances from previous years or attended other non-qualified schools and had difficulty paying regular or reduced meal costs.
Manson
School District awarded $177,000 to help students
Manson School District was recently awarded $177,000 from The Discuren Foundation over the next three years. The money will go toward providing valuable opportunities to high school students and to allow middle school students to participate in training and career activities.
The funds were awarded due to the effort of the internship program, led by Manson High School Post-Secondary coordinator Addie Grageda, to renew and expand the grant.
Manson
Veterans present flags to Manson high school, elementary
Manson American Legion Post 108 made special presentations on Jan. 13 of two American Flags, one for Manson High School and one for Manson Elementary School.
Commander Clyde McCullough represented Post 108 at Manson Elementary School with Principal Ben Riippi receiving the flag with a group of students.
Vice Commander Brian Strausbaugh and Post Service Officer Norm Manly represented the post at the high school. Senior Class President Parker Schoenwald, Manson Schools Superintendent Matt Charlton and Principal Dr. Heather Ireland received the flag, representing all students, staff and teachers.
The Manson Chamber of Commerce recognized Post 108 in 2019 with a Community Recognition Award for its assistance helping youth and programs in the Lake Chelan Valley community.