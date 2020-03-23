Quincy
Quincy FFA members advance to state competition
Quincy FFA attended the District IX Leadership Event on March 2 at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. with members competing in Employment Skills, Agricultural Sales, and First-Year Member Career Development Event.
In the agriculture sales event, the Quincy team of Gavin Sahli, Kian Fox, Brett Kooy and Madison Lee placed first overall. Individually, Lee placed first, Sahli placed second, Fox finished third and Kooy finished eighth. They will now advance to state competition.
In the employment skills event, the team of Gavin Sahli, Taran Brown and Cooper Raap competed, with Brown placing fourth, Raap seventh and Sahli eighth.
In the First-Year Member CDE, students competed in teams of three to five members. The team of Jessica Farias, Zohie Zyph, Libny Roque, Eduardo Diaz and Myles Lee earned third place, and the team of Damon Sahli, Caden Cameron Villapando, Juan Carlos Lopez and Brody Wallace placed eighth.
Members advancing to state will compete at the Washington State FFA Convention, May 14-16 on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman.
— Cala Flamond, World staff