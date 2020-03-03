Quincy
Quincy FFA places in creed speaking and employment skills
Quincy FFA traveled to Wilson Creek on Feb. 3 for the Sub District IX Leadership Development Events in Creed Speaking and Employment Skills.
Alisabeth Bishop, Karla Ventura, Brody Wallace and Zohie Zyph competed in the creed speaking event.
Wallace earned the first-place banner and Zyph the fifth-place banner. They both advance to District IX competition March 13 at Big Bend Community College.
Taran Brown, Cooper Raap and Gavin Sahli competed in the employment skills event taking home second, third and fourth respectively. They will advance to District IX competition March 2 at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. They prepared a resume and cover letter and completed a personal interview with a panel of judges. At districts, they’ll compete to advance to the state-level competitionon the campus of Washington State University in May.
Quincy
Quincy FFA members receive state degree, earn recognition
Quincy FFA recently had six members apply for and receive the State FFA Degree. To qualify, members had to meet a minimum set of criteria, including have been a member for 24 consecutive months, participate in at least five FFA competitions or leadership activities at or above district level, and more.
Qualifying members were Anne Safe, Madison Lee, Juan Morett, Paden Wallace, Gavin Sahli and Cooper Raap. Members will go through one more evaluation at state level and winners will receive the golden charm for their FFA jacket.
Gavin Sahli was selected as the District IX Star in Agribusiness and Cooper Raap as the District IX Star Farmer. Both will receive recognition at the Stars Over Washington Award Ceremony at the fourth and final session of the 2020 Washington State FFA Convention in May.
Sahli and Raap also applied for proficiency awards based on the quality of their Supervised Agricultural Experience.
Sahli was the district winner in Nursery Management-Entrepreneurship and Cooper Raap was the district winner in the area of Diversified Agriculture Production. Their applications will be evaluated at the state level and winners will move on for national consideration.
East Wenatchee
East Wenatchee teachers receive free supplies for students
The seventh-annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway sponsored by Round Room LLC took place on Feb. 10 and Lee Elementary in East Wenatchee was one of two recipient schools in Washington for 2020.
The giveaway helps to ensure classrooms have school supplies at the start of the new year. The event gives supply packs to teachers that include pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks and more.
For more information on The TCC Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, visit tccrocks.com.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee student crowned at Miss Seattle Pageant
Wenatchee High School junior Tatum Kentnor was crowned Miss Emerald City's Outstanding Teen during the Miss Seattle Scholarship Pageant in Renton on Feb. 15.
Kentor, 17, competed against 21 other participants for the title and now advances to compete for Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen in May.
The Miss Seattle Scholarship Pageant is an official preliminary in the Miss America Organization. Pageant titleholders serve as local ambassadors and represent the city through speaking and performing engagements, youth mentorship and community service.
For more information about the organization, visit missseattle.org.
— Cala Flamond, World Staff