Chelan
Local club donates to food bank
The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club recently donated $500 to the Lake Chelan Food bank. The club financially supports the Chelan High School boys and girls golf teams, as well as awards annual scholarships to students from Chelan and Manson high schools.
Wenatchee
Rotary Foundation awards scholarships
The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation recently awarded 15 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year totaling nearly $24,000.
Scholarships are offered each year on a competitive basis to students from the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.
A new program added this year is the Carol Norton Washington State University Fund. The fund was created to assist students attending WSU and to honor the longtime executive secretary of the Rotary Club of Wenatchee who was a Washington State University alumna.
Here is a list of scholarship recipients:
2020 Rotary Scholarship: Jizzelle Torres Bazan, Wenatchee Valley College; Amber Crocker, Wenatchee Valley College; Ezekiel Tschritter, Central Washington University; Gabriela Alvarado, Wenatchee Valley College
Continuing Rotary Scholarships: Pablo Cortez Gomez, Wenatchee Valley College; Guadalupe Almanza, Wenatchee Valley College; Maria Guadalupe Navarro, Washington State University; Galilea Katrina Vasquez, Whitworth University; Jessica Gutierrez Elias, Gonzaga University; Mariana Santos, Gonzaga University; Janeli Sanchez Villasenor, Eastern Washington University; Cesar Bedolla-Hurtado, Washington State University
Carol Norton WSU Scholarships: Emma Ferrari-Zimmerman, Eastmont High School; Maia Brown, Eastmont High School; Rhett Goveia, Wenatchee High School
