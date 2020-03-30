NCW
Student pages serve at state capitol
Two students recently served as pages in the state House of Representatives in Olympia.
Cascade High School student Spencer Boyd was sponsored by 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, from March 1-6. Boyd is the son of Fred and Ottilie Boyd. He enjoys basketball, swimming, tennis and many other activities.
Entiat High School student Garrett Giacomazzi was sponsored by 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, from March 9-13. Giacomazzi is the son of Grant and Tamara Giacomazzi. He plays basketball and football, and enjoys hunting, math and video games.
The legislative page program allows students ages 14-16 from across the state to serve on the Capitol campus, delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff, learning about the legislative process and assisting representatives on the House floor during debate and voting.
Pages are sponsored by a legislative member and must receive written permission from their school and parents. They earn $35 per day while serving in the program. To learn more about the program, visit wwrld.us/2l89Hiw.
Leavenworth
Penelope Carpenter Ressler crowned Autumn Leaf Royal Lady
Penelope Carpenter Ressler was named the 2020 Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves at the annual Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association Gala on March 3.
Carpenter Ressler is the 57th Royal Lady. She will represent Leavenworth during all local festivals and parades which are scheduled to begin in May. Her final parade will be the 58th Autumn Leaf Festival in Leavenworth the last full weekend of September.
— Cala Flamond, World staff